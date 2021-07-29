Eaton Vance Management Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

