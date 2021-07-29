Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

