California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 891 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kodiak Sciences worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of KOD opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

