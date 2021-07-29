Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 104.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

