Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,652 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.48 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

