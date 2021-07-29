Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 9,198 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,726,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Shares of ZG opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.48, a PEG ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

