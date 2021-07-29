Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 388.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $91.95 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

