Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 1,112,245 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,613.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.51 on Thursday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

