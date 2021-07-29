167,993 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

