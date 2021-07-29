Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,379 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.29% of The Ensign Group worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

