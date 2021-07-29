Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 211,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919,660 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after acquiring an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

