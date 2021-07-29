Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88.
About Cannabix Technologies
