Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

