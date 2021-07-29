Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

MPLX opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

