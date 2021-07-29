Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

