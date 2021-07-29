Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.29.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

