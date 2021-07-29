Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Chevron has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years.

CVX opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

