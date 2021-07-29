Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 176.9% in July

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOZTY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

