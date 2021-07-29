Marathon Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE MPC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56.
Several research firms have commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
