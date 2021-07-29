Marathon Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MPC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

