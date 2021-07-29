Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

