Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Matson has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

