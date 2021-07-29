Brokers Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

WSFS opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,876 shares of company stock worth $5,649,343 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.