Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

BHF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

