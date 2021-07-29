4,019 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

