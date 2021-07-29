Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,773,930 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -352.43 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

