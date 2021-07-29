State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 104,620 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,620 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $191,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

