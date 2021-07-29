Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

