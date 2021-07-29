Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

