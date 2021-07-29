State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

