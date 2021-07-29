State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2,161.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.02 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

