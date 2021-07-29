State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

NYSE WSO opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.97. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

