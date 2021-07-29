State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $112,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

