Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1,185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,562 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

