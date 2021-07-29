-$0.61 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE INSP opened at $178.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.89. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $252.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.