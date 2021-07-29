-$0.61 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE INSP opened at $178.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.89. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $252.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

