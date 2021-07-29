Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.