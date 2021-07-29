Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

