Pinnacle West Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

