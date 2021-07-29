Standex International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE SXI opened at $91.30 on Thursday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

