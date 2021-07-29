Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Declines By 98.6%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS:SVJTY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00.
About PAO Severstal
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.