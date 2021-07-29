Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Declines By 98.6%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:SVJTY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00.

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

