QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

QS opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

