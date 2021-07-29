Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in July

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

