Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

