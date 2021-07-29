Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of THTX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 299,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

