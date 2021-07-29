Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

TSE EMA opened at C$58.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.83.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.