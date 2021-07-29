Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

