Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LivaNova PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of LIVN opened at $85.93 on Thursday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

