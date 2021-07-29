Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

