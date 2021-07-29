Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.41. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.43.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

