Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.41% of Nexstar Media Group worth $84,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $147.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.