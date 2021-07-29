Morgan Stanley Sells 383,335 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $85,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

