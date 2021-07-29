Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,295,108 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Lumen Technologies worth $87,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.